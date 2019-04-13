WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia and his mandatory challenger Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan had no problems making weight for tonight’s world title clash at the Arena Monterrey.
Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) will be making the fourth defense of the belt against WBO #1 rated Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs) in a bout that can be seen on Azteca TV in Mexico and DAZN in the United States. During yesterday’s weigh-in at the Cuauhtemoc-Moctezuma Brewery, Munguia stated “I’m ready to step into the ring. We will have a great fight and will retain the championship for Mexico!”
Jaime Munguia vows to keep world title in Mexico
