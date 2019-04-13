Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
April 13, 2019
Boxing News

Jaime Munguia vows to keep world title in Mexico

WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia and his mandatory challenger Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan had no problems making weight for tonight’s world title clash at the Arena Monterrey.

Beltran Munguia
Photo: Stacey Verbeek

Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) will be making the fourth defense of the belt against WBO #1 rated Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs) in a bout that can be seen on Azteca TV in Mexico and DAZN in the United States. During yesterday’s weigh-in at the Cuauhtemoc-Moctezuma Brewery, Munguia stated “I’m ready to step into the ring. We will have a great fight and will retain the championship for Mexico!”

