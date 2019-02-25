It’s official. WBA and WBO lightweight world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko will defend his WBA and WBO lightweight world titles against former lightweight champion Anthony “Million Dolla” Crolla on Friday, April 12 at Staples Center. In the co-feature, longtime WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will make his light heavyweight debut against an opponent to be announced in a 10-rounder. ESPN+ will stream.

Vasiliy Lomachenko: “Los Angeles boxing fans are passionate and knowledgeable, and I look forward to putting on a spectacular show for them at Staples Center. Crolla is my mandatory challenger, and I like that he always comes to fight. He’s going to make the most of this opportunity.”

Anthony Crolla: “I cannot wait for this. These are the fights you are in the sport for. People will say that I have got nothing to lose, but I am genuinely going over to LA to shock the world. I will concentrate on me. Firstly, I have to make sure the best Anthony Crolla turns up that night. I’m not worried about that. Preparing for Lomachenko is hard because he’s so unorthodox. He’s that good that when he does something wrong he gets away with it. You wouldn’t teach some of the things that he does. He’s so unique in that respect.”