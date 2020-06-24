By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #3, WBC #4, IBF #4 bantamweight Jason Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs), twin brother of former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Maloney who lost his world title on Tuesday night, talks to Fightnews.com® about the preparation and sparring partners he had for Thursday’s bout at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas against Leonardo Baez (18-2, 9 KOs). Jason says that he will have no problem with Baez being a late change for Oscar Negrete.

“This preparation has been perfect. I could not be more ready than I am right now,” he said. ”I showed my true professionalism and dedication by training every single day throughout the coronavirus pandemic so that I would be ready as soon as boxing could resume. I am 100% ready to go.

“We have had a bunch of great sparring partners arranged over here who have all given us great sparring. Jessie Rosales, Andy Dominguez, Sergio Lopez, Andrés Campos, Chavez and Angel Barrientes. Plus I did plenty of rounds with Andrew while back in Australia so I have had a great variety of top quality sparring to get me ready for this fight.

”No, this is boxing (change of opponents). You always have to expect the unexpected. I came over to America willing and ready to face anyone in the world. We have adjusted our focus and done plenty of study on Baez. The change of opponent really didn’t bother me, I think this is perhaps a harder fight but I am more than ready.

“I’m unsure (if I will stay in the USA). I am completely and 100% focused on winning this fight on Thursday night. After I get the victory we will celebrate with the team and then speak to Top Rank about our options. We have left the door open and said that we are willing to stay here and fight again but it’s one fight at a time.”

Moloney is trained by Angelo Hyder and managed by Tony Tolj.