Former two-time amateur world champion and WBA #15 ranked middleweight Yoenlis Hernandez (3-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba is currently training with undisputed super middleweight world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Both are currently preparing for upcoming fights. Hernandez will fight June 7th against TBA in a 10 round bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Promoter Kris Lawrence believes Hernandez’ takeover of the middleweight division will happen more sooner than later. “If given the opportunity I know he could beat anyone at 160 right now,” said Lawrence. “Hopefully before the end of the year he could fight for a world title. He is ready to fight any of the beltholders right now.”

How has the training camp been going with Canelo?

The camp has been going really well. Both Canelo and his trainer Eddie Reynoso have been happy with my work and performance in sparring.

What does it do for your confidence to get this kind of work at the highest level?

I actually came into the camp with a lot of confidence with my background of having fought the very best amateurs all over the world.

When is your next fight?

I will be in a ten round bout June 7th against an opponent to be announced soon. There will likely be at least two regional titles from the major sanctioning bodies on the line.

How far away do you think you are for challenging for a world title?

I honestly think just a few fights at the most. I am willing to fight the very best at 160 from top contenders or even a world champion.

What would be your ultimate goal?

I want to be recognized as the best in the world in the middleweight división and become the unified world champion in the división.