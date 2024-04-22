By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat Magazine

WBO Asia Pacific junior flyweight champ Jayson Vayson (12-1-1-1NC, 5 KOs) 107.75, retained his regional belt as he outscored Japanese challenger Takeru Inoue (4-1, 2 KOs), 108, by a unanimous decision (96-94 twice, 97-94) over ten hard-fought rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Filipino Vayson upset ex-world champ Ryuya Yamanaka via stunning second round stoppage to wrest the WBO AP belt last December, and it was his initial defense. Inoue, formerly a policeman after graduating from Kinki university though he retired to enter the paid ranks, fought well, but Vayson showed his superior ring experience, and compiled points steadily. It is said that Vayson, in his second defense, will engage in a rematch with ex-champ Yamanaka.

Promoter: Muto Promotions.