Horn Promoter: Crawford had fake injury

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan says he doesn’t buy the claim of a hand injury suffered by WBO welterweight mandatory contender Terence Crawford that caused a two-month postponement of their world title bout.

“This has been brought about by what I consider to be a fake injury, to be bluntly honest,” Lonergan told AAP. ”I’ve requested that Top Rank send through the medical certificates to prove that Crawford had an injury and we were told in no uncertain terms they wouldn’t be forthcoming. So I’ve got no doubts that they’re bullsh-tting.”

Lonergan stated that he believes the fight was delayed because Top Rank hadn’t formalized the TV agreement with ESPN. “Yes it has been frustrating, and yes, it is pissing me off no end,” he added.

Horn-Crawford was originally slated for April 14, but then postponed to June 9.