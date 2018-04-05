April 5, 2018

Haney-Menard clash May on ShoBox

Highly regarded undefeated lightweight Devin Haney will face the toughest test of his career in veteran Mason Menard in the 10-round main event of ShoBox: The New Generation Friday, May 11 live on SHOWTIME from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The 19-year-old Haney, who was a seven-time national junior amateur champion, has been considered a blue-chip prospect since turning professional at the age of 16 in Mexico. Haney (18-0, 12 KOs) will face by far the toughest opponent of his career in his ShoBox debut against Menard (33-2, 24 KOs), a two-time ShoBox veteran whose only loss in nearly a decade came to current WBO Lightweight Champion Ray Beltran. Menard is now based in Los Angeles with trainers John Pullman and Buddy McGirt.

