According to ESPN, the likely opponent for WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is little known WBO #6, WBC #8 junior middleweight Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The bout apparently would still headline a scheduled HBO Pay-Per-View telecast. The 21-year-old Munguia has a record of 28-0, 24 KOs, but so far has never fought outside Mexico, nor fought any recognizable names. No undercard bouts have been announced as of yet.