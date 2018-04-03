Gassiev advisor talks WBSS location, weight issues

By Przemek Garczarczyk



“There’s a discussion right now between Comosa and the Russian Boxing Federation about bringing the Usyk-Gassiev fight to Russia,” Leo Khorolinsky, adviser of WBA/IBF cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev, told Fightnews.com® in an exclusive interview.

“Comosa has the right to choose a date and location for the final and we’ll be ready at that date and that location. We are professionals. Hopefully for everyone, Oleksandr Usyk’s and Murat Gassiev’s sake, sooner that decision is being made the better, so we can have this weight out off our shoulders, have great training camps and have an amazing fight between two great champions.”

The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final has already been announced for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in May, but rumors persist that the location may be changed.

Khorolinsky also laughed at the notion that Gassiev looked a little heavy when recently attending a 360 Promotions event in Los Angeles to support his trainer Abel Sanchez and Big Bear training camp buddies – Ryan Martin and Serhii Bohachuk.

“Murat is always Murat. He does his thing, nothing has changed. He always comes to the training camp with the same weight, and he will have no problem to make weight. Everything is perfectly fine!”