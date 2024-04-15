Gary Shaw fallecio a los 79 años Es triste informar el fallecimiento de Gary Shaw, de 79 años, quien ha tenido éxito en muchos niveles en el negocio del boxeo. Como regulador del boxeo, Shaw trabajó durante 28 años en la Comisión Atlética de Nueva Jersey. Saltó al altar para luego convertirse en Director de Operaciones de Main Events durante dos años y medio, culminando con la mega pelea entre Lennox Lewis y Mike Tyson. Luego fundó Gary Shaw Productions, donde tuvo una larga trayectoria exitosa, trabajando principalmente con Showtime. En agosto de 2021, Shaw se unió a la AMB como Jefe de Gabinete del presidente de la AMB, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza. Shaw había luchado con problemas de salud en sus últimos años. “Chocolatito” González regresa el 12 de julio en Nicaragua JoJo Díaz regresa el 27 de abril Like this: Like Loading...

