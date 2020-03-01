By Jeff Zimmerman
Mikey Garcia: “Jessie is experienced. Has a good left hook. My dad and brother warned me. It’s a sneaky hook. I was able to make adjustments. I answered a lot of questions. Jessie is a solid welterweight, big and strong. I showed I’m resilient. I performed well and overcame the size difference well.
“We have been talking about Manny or rematch with Errol Spence Jr. I think everyone would like to see me and Manny. The fight with Manny has been talked about for many years. I love the idea of fighting Manny.
Jessie Vargas: “I hope you all enjoyed it. I’m down I didn’t get the victory. My team did a great job of instructing me. I’ll be back soon enough and to the drawing board. We use this as experience to become a better athlete. I think the knockdown was the difference.
“I think he can compete against anyone. Professional athletes have ups and downs. I stunned him in 4th round.
“I think Pacquiao and Mikey is a good fight. Mikey is a Mexican Warrior. I would compare Mikey to Manny. He stays near the top of the division. I think he is best at 140 but good st 147.”
Vargas is right when says Mikey is best at 140, but good at 147. Just the reason Mikey sees better 147 is the money fights. Against who at 140 Mikey would have the money that he might get against Pacquiao? Even though his chances are very low, I think is worthy the risk. Any way, I think at 140 Ramirez, Taylor or the winner of Hooker vs. Prograis are formidable opponents and the money won’t be there, so, stay at 147 Mikey that is worthy get spanked there.
He want Pac because Pac is old. Foh. Crawford and Porter there too. He wants no part of them.
Manny Pacquiao would embarrass Garcia. He may be old but he still has that pop and bounce move.
According to Archie Moore who compiled 220 plus professional fights amidst the 15Rounds era. Manny Pacquiao is not old ! You all say old because this era fights infrequent and accepted that this age and that age means this or that. Limited minds limit self and outlooks. Mikey needs to hire Roberto Duran alongside Robert Garcia to increase seriousness at 147lbs. I spoke to Robert at length and he declined my services. That is fine. But he listened. Some trainers do not see that it’s N O T about them, but increasing the pugilist winning percentile in training camp; through a knowledgeable team environment. The way I speak, teach and write ‘intimidates’ those to think I’m coming to ‘lead.’ We all need to advance the pugilist. That is my main goal. ©️Coach Hilario 2019
I don’t care what era you in. 40+ is old
Seems that Archie Moore is the best name you can find to justify the unnecessary lenght in the sport of boxing of Manny Pacquiao. Did he ever (AM) laid motionless like Pacquiao in his fight against JMM? Or previously against Rustico Torrecampo? Did he evere transitioned through 7 different weight classes, having brutal grueling fights in the process?
Now, there are special persons that can handle the age and fight well beyond where no others can, Pacquiao is not one of them. Pacquiao is not like Moore or Bernard Hopkins. Silly to try to put an analogy between Pacquiao and those (less than a handful) that got the blessing to still relevant way past the normal time of retirement. Time for Pacquiao to retire is well overdue.
You did not comprehend my note. The human body is the same in the 50’s, 80’s and today. The point is with this era, there are only 12Rounds and Mr. Moore is the bar – set high. Yes, it makes this era’s fighter’s all young in comparison. I live without making excuses or accept cliches. Hence, where I am and where you are. It’s not an argument or who is better, it’s about how you look at boxing and what you do for the sport other than come on here am merely ‘comment.’ I am an active doer in boxing. This is where we differ because you type as a causal fan and an emotional one. That is fine, just know the difference.
I missed the fight, pisses me off that they have all these new ppv fights now, am I alone on this?
Mike k, nope I’m with you on that. Now everything requires a subscription. $5.99 May not be a lot but they do add up when all these networks want a piece.
Damn Mikey you let this dude off the hook. Mikey could have KO’ed in any round after the knockdown if he had put his foot on the gas a little. Love Mikey though, great fight by both guys.