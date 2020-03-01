By Jeff Zimmerman

Mikey Garcia: “Jessie is experienced. Has a good left hook. My dad and brother warned me. It’s a sneaky hook. I was able to make adjustments. I answered a lot of questions. Jessie is a solid welterweight, big and strong. I showed I’m resilient. I performed well and overcame the size difference well.

“We have been talking about Manny or rematch with Errol Spence Jr. I think everyone would like to see me and Manny. The fight with Manny has been talked about for many years. I love the idea of fighting Manny.

Jessie Vargas: “I hope you all enjoyed it. I’m down I didn’t get the victory. My team did a great job of instructing me. I’ll be back soon enough and to the drawing board. We use this as experience to become a better athlete. I think the knockdown was the difference.

“I think he can compete against anyone. Professional athletes have ups and downs. I stunned him in 4th round.

“I think Pacquiao and Mikey is a good fight. Mikey is a Mexican Warrior. I would compare Mikey to Manny. He stays near the top of the division. I think he is best at 140 but good st 147.”