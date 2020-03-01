Román “Chocolatito” González’s return to the top with his victory over long-reigning WBA titleholder Khalid Yafai earned him the WBA Boxer of the Month award just minutes before the end of the month. “Chocolatito” scored a spectacular ninth round knockout to take the February award, while Panamanian Luis Concepcion got the honorable mention.

TheWBA published its ranking of the second month of the year and with them the awards for that period. Gonzalez became the new super flyweight champion after a couple of years without a championship belt and he did it in a great atmosphere at The Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas.

The Nicaraguan showed strength and courage to achieve a demolishing victory against one of the most solid champions of the division, who had five consecutive defenses and was undefeated in his career.

On the other hand, Concepción won the honorable mention due to his victory over Colombian Rober Barrera, in Panama City, on February 7 . “Nica” did his best to take a dramatic knockout victory in round 11 during the KO Drugs Festival in his own country when he was down in the judges’ cards.