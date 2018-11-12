Juanma Lopez: “I don’t know how he absorbed all the punishment. I couldn’t know him out but it was a good fight. It was uncomfortable because of his style but I’ve been fighting for a long time and it was an excellent warm up for the Gamboa fight.”

Yuriorkas Gamboa: “I was very happy with the results. I tried to work on my explosiveness and it worked well. It was a very exciting night for me. Here in Miami. My city. Great crowd.”



After Gamboa’s fight, Juanma grabbed the mic in the ring.

Juanma Lopez: “Enough of the waiting. We have been waiting long enough I did my part and you did your part now let’s get it on.”

Yuriorkas Gamboa: “If it’s a fight the fans want to see, let’s do it!”

New Champions Promotions is looking to make Gamboa vs. Juanma in March 2019.