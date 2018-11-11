By Robert Coster

Former WBA interim light heavyweight world champion Felix “Mangu” Valera (17-2, 14 KOs) had his hands full with unheralded Brayan Perez (11-1, 7 KOs) but managed to squeeze out a close unanimous decision victory over ten rounds on Saturday night at the Jaragua Renaissance Hotel and Casino in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



Valera counterpunched most of the time while Perez attacked. The fight was action-packed with Valera doing his usual antics-showy but ineffective bolo punches and herky-jerky moves, while Perez was systematic in his attack.

The bout appeared to be dead even after eight rounds and Valera had to dig deep to run away with the last two rounds which made the difference in the fight. Indeed, all three judges gave Valera a 96-94 edge. A rematch between the two Dominican warriors would not be uncalled for. The local fans would certainly be in favor.

Jr welterweight WBA #5 Albert Puello (16-0,9Kos) won by TKO over David Bency (14-10-1,4Kos) of Nicaragua in 3 rounds. Puello’s precise punches turned Bency’s face into a bloody mess and forced the stoppage.

Lightweight Jackson Marinez (15-0,5Kos) retained his WBA Fedelatin title, outpunching game Mexican Jesus Arevalo (27-4-2,15Kos), knocking him down in the 10th round. The dazed visitor was rescued by the referee.

Dominican featherweight Olympian Hector Luis Garcia (10-0,8Kos) was simply lethal in destroying Robin Zamora (13-5,6Kos) of Nicaragua in 2 rounds,a full count knockout. Zamora was the WBA Fedelatin champion, ranked 11 by the WBA, but lost the title on the scales and outweighed Garcia by a full 3 pounds.

Lightweight prospect Luis Salazar (11-0,2Kos) was given a much too ample decision over veteran Pedro Verdu (25-20-3,19K0s) of Venezuela over 8 rounds. Verdu was on the offensive through much of the fight. Salazar’s lack of punching power is a big drawback.

Other bouts on the card: Abigail Soto((11-0-1,6Kos) wins the WBC heavyweight title with a 3 round TKO over Venezuelan Johnny Molina(5-2-1,2Kos); Italian super-middleweight Daniele Scardina(14-0,13Kos) TKO in 4 over game David Nunez (5-3,2Kos); featherweight Francis Fortunato (5-0,4Kos) TKO 3 over Luis Chalas (3-10-2,3Kos); Argentinian cruserweight Marcos Escudero TKO 3 Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

The card was promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotion.