Top Rank lightweight prospect Felix “Diamante” Verdejo (24-1, 16 KOs) made quick work of Yardley Armenta (24-12, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Coliseo Mario ‘Quijote’ Morales in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Coming off a loss and some unimpressive performances before that, Verdejo looked like the fearsome fighter he was earlier in his career against journeyman Armenta, who was flattened 24 seconds into round two.