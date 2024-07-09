Russia’s Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (3-0, 2 KOs) and China’s Zhaoxin Zhang (12-2-1, 7 KOs) will fight for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) bridgerweight title on Friday in Serpukhov, Russia. The title became vacant after former champion Evgeny Tishchenko tested positive for banned substances. Gadzhimagomedov is a Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist. Zhang is looking to make another splash in Russia after previously knocking out Evgeny Romanov on February 10.

In the co-feature, Tokyo 2020 Olympian Albert Batyrgaziev (10-0, 7 KOs) and Jono Carroll (24-2-1, 7 KOs) will step into the ring to fight for the WBA interim super featherweight belt.