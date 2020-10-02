Multiple outlets are reporting that the scheduled September 24 Showtime pay-per-view featuring Gervonta Davis against Leo Santa Cruz is being moved to September 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Spectators WILL be allowed to attend the fight. The reason for the move is both to avoid a competing UFC pay-per-view the same day and to generate additional revenue from ticket sales.

The move also means Davis-Santa Cruz would be going head-to-head with ESPN’s scheduled telecast of Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney.

Earlier that same day is the heavyweight bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora in DAZN, so it looks to be a full day of action.