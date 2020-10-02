WBA Fedecentro featherweight titlist Dennis “El Martillo” (The Hammer) Contreras (22-10-1, 20 KO) defends his belt against unbeaten Carlos “El Stich” Flores (20-0, 11 KO) tonight as the Fall series of Boxeo Telemundo kicks four straight weeks of boxing.

Contreras won his title in his last fight where he upset Colombian Belmar Preciado this past August on the Boxeo Telemundo summer series. It will be a battle of youth versus experience. Flores will enter with a strong winning mentality having never tasted defeat as a professional. Contreras enters as the veteran having as many knockouts (20) as Flores has professional fights.

What do you feel were the biggest factors leading up to your upset of Preciado?

I think it was the preparation. Even though the fight happened in August I actually began training back in January. There were multiple fights for me previously that were canceled but I kept training. When the fight with Preciado was offered to me I was already in excellent physical and mental condition. I was prepared for the rough and tough fight that it was and left victorious.

What has the reaction been since your last victory?

I definitely have seen the difference. Total of opposite of when I had suffered losses. There has been so much more support. I am so grateful as the victory has lead me to an immediate fight opportunity to take my career to even another level.

What is your mentality now entering against a fighter that is significantly younger than you and unbeaten?

I am entering this fight not knowing much at all about my opponent as I have never seen him fight. I have fought fighters before like him from Tijuana and they have always presented very tough fights.

Do you feel your experience will be a key factor in this fight?

I believe so. I have fought with some very good fighters. I have had my share of losses. I have learned from them and am now using those experiences to translate into my own victories.

How important is for you to not only win but impressively as you did in your last fight?

I think it is important because I want to give the network and fans another quality fight like my previous one.

What type of fight should the fans expect tonight?

I am going to do my part and come out immediately looking to exchange punches. I expect the same from my opponent. I am looking to get into world title contention and must show that I deserve that consideration. That is exactly what I will show tonight.

* * *

Martillo” Contreras vs “El Stich” Flores will air tonight at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo