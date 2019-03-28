WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford talks about his April 20 PPV clash against Amir “King” Khan at Madison Square Garden. Crawford, a three-division world champion, is preparing to make the second defense of his WBO 147lb belt.

“Amir Khan might be fast, and he might have good movement, but I am a great boxer myself and I am not the slowest fighter by any means,” Crawford said on a conference call this week. “I believe in my skills and I don’t believe that it is my punching power that is going to lead me to victory. I believe it is my whole overall skills and mindset that will lead me to victory on April 20.

“I go into the fight looking to get the win. If the knockout comes it comes but that’s not what I am focusing on or looking at. It is boxing so anything can happen. We prepare to go 12 hard rounds and that’s the way we are going to take it.”