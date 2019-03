On March 27, Oleksandr Usyk announced through a personalized letter directed to the World Boxing Association (WBA) that states his desire to compete in the heavyweight division. With this step towards the heavyweight division comes the relinquishment of his WBA cruiserweight championship.

Given the new circumstances in the future of Usyk’s career, the purse bid that had been announced by the WBA Championship Committee between Usyk’s team and his would be opponent Denis Lebedev is now suspended.