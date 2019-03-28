March 28, 2019
Boxing back in Auburn, WA April 20

By Ricardo Ibarra

With a total of eight bouts scheduled, PNW Professional Boxing Promotions will return to the campus of Green River College in Auburn, Washington on April 20th, featuring a stacked line-up of young up and comers hoping to move their careers forward. In the main event, Tacoma, Washington’s Nicholas Jefferson (8-0, 5 KOs) will look to add another win to his unblemished record, taking on Portland, Oregon’s Sean Gee (4-9) in a welterweight match-up.

Jefferson, a former amateur stand-out, has maintained a busy schedule since turning pro in June of 2017, scoring eight straight wins in a twenty-month span. He closed out 2018 with an impressive third round knockout of California’s Jose Leon in October. His first victory of 2019 came on February 28th, when he took a four round unanimous decision win over Antonio Neal.

Gee, who in addition to his boxing career has an extensive MMA background, has shown himself to be a tough scrapper, having taken part in a number of memorable battles in the Pacific Northwest region. In his most recent outing, he lost a close split decision to Andres Reyes this past September. Jefferson and Gee will face-off in a fight slated for five rounds.

In a co-featured bout, Seattle’s Rob Diezel (13-7, 4 KOs) will square off with Gilberto Duran (2-1, 2 KOs) in a five round Jr. featherweight contest. Diezel came back from a sixteen-month absence from the ring last October, claiming a six round unanimous decision win over Montana’s Kenny Guzman. The slick boxer-banger is hoping to add to a current run of four consecutive wins. Yakima, Washington’s Duran last fought this past November, scoring a first round knockout of Luis Gomez Ventura. The two will square off in a five rounder.

Riding a two-fight win-streak, Tacoma’s Gerardo Esquivel (2-1, 1 KO) will step back into the ring for the third time in six-weeks when he takes on Seattle’s Manuel Ortega (1-7) in a four round Jr. welterweight bout. Esquivel kicked off his current run scoring a bit of an upset, handing previously undefeated Shae Green his first loss on February 28th. He fought again on March 23rd, scoring a first round knockout win over Dylan Blakesly. Ortega, meanwhile, returned from a five-year hiatus on March 23rd, putting up a game but losing effort against Niko McFarland, dropping a unanimous decision.

Also on the card; former Oregon amateur stand-out Chris Johnson (3-0, 1 KO) will face off with Shawn Harwood (0-3) in a four round super welterweight bout; Shae Green (3-1-1, 1 KO) will look to rebound from his lone pro loss, taking on Ian King (0-1) in a four round welterweight contest; in a four round cruiserweight battle that promises to deliver fireworks, hard-hitting Abraham Martin (3-0, 3 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line against Alexandro Alvarez (0-1); featherweights Sebastian Baltazar (1-3) and Johnathan Lira (0-1) will square off over four rounds; and finally in a four round lightweight match-up, the always exciting Jorge Linares Montejo (4-3, 3 KOs) will face Kevin Davila (2-8-2, 1 KO).

Tickets to ‘Fight Night Brawl VII’ are available at www.fightnightbrawlvii.eventbrite.com. For more information visit the PNW Professional Boxing Promotions Facebook page.

