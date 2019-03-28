By Héctor Villarreal

TSP Promociones del Istmo of well-known boxing manager and promoter Rogelio Espiño

has joined forces with George Sarantopoulos´ Sparta Promotions to present an international

card on Tuesday April 30th at Fantastic Casino Albrook in Panama City.



The partnership agreement announced on Wednesday in a press conference held at

Giorgio´s Pizza Restaurant, reunites for the first time the two main investors of the

professional sport in Panama and brings together a sensational group of very competitive

fighters included local star Ricardo “El Cientifico” Nuñez (20-2, 18 KOs) and Cuban Pablo

“El Gallo” Vicente (13-1, 11 KOs) both on the super featherweight division.

The announced event is headed by unbeaten superbantam Rafael “El General” Pedroza (8-0, 7 KOs)

facing experienced Colombian Wilner Soto (21-5, 12 KOs) and features undefeated prospects

Leosdan Nuñez, Daniel Matellon, Gerardo Murillo, Josue Alvarado, Angel Atherton, Francisco Pachay, Didier Castillo.