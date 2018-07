Photos: Ed Keenan/Main Events



On Tuesday at the AC PAL Gym, light heavyweight title challenger Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba sparred with Shady Gamhour (fights on RRJR card August 10). Gamhour is trained by Roy Jones Jr, who was looking on. Chilemba challenges World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, August 4. HBO will televise.