February 16, 2024
Cardenas stops Picazo

Super bantamweight Ramon Cardenas (24-1, 13 KOs) was victorious when Israel Rodriguez Picazo (30-6, 20 KOs) couldn’t come out for round seven on Friday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Picazo suffered a badly broken jaw. Cardenas

In a clash between unbeaten welterweights, Emiliano Moreno (9-0, 5 KOs) took a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Axl Melendez (7-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.

Cruiserweight Efetobor Apochi (12-2, 11 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against previously unbeaten Lucas Pontes da Silva (7-1, 7 KOs). Apochi dropped Pontes in round five and got a referee’s stoppage later in the round. Time was 2:33.

Unbeaten middleweight Joeshon James (9-0-2, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Vaughn Alexander (18-9-1, 11 KOs). Scored 78-73 3x. James deducted a point for a forearm in round eight.

Unbeaten super featherweight “King” Robert Meriwether III (5-0, 2 KOs) outscored Carlos Rocha (3-3, 2 KOs) 40-36 3x over four rounds.

