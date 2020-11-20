Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing have announced that Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight title will take place with a limited live crowd at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday December 19, live on DAZN in 200+ countries and territories worldwide and on TV Azteca in Mexico.
An announcement on ticket prices and on-sale dates will be made early next week.
Canelo (53-1-2 36 KOs) fights at the venue for the second time in his storied career having beaten Austin Trout there in April 2013, and it’s the fourth time the Mexican pound-for-pound king has boxed in Texas having beaten Trout, James Kirkland and Smith’s older brother Liam in the Lone Star state.
Smith (27-0 19 KOs) will be gunning for revenge for ‘Beefy’s’ defeat in September 2016, and the Liverpool star will look to rubber-stamp his position as the number one 168lber in the world and crash into the pound-for-pound rankings himself with victory on the biggest night of his eight-year pro career.
Kind of hilarious that this has limited crowd. Texas is arguably worst state in the country for covid right now. It is also as bad as it has been during the whole pandemic.
Yep , seems strange if the Covid is rife there. And on Dazn
We all know that Canelo has been training in private for months for this fight. Question is, has Callum been training also or did Canelo challenge knowing that he’d be in shape and Callum not so good shape or condition. I mean big fights are promoted at least 2 months in advance, not just 3-4 weeks. Either way, this fight should be at the Bubble in Las Vegas with NO fans.