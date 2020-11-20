Two top fighters in the 130-pound division will meet when unbeaten interim WBA super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs) faces Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs) in the main event of Showtime Boxing: Special Edition on December 12 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The tripleheader, originally scheduled for November 28, will also see middleweight contenders Matt Korobov (28-3-1, 14 KOs) and Ronald Ellis (17-1-2, 11 KOs) battle in the 10-round co-main event and super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (11-0, 5 KOs) facing former world champion Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round telecast opener.

Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire was originally scheduled to take place on December 12 but was postponed after Oubaali tested positive for COVID-19.