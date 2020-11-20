November 20, 2020
Boxing News

New date for Colbert-Arboleda

Two top fighters in the 130-pound division will meet when unbeaten interim WBA super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs) faces Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs) in the main event of Showtime Boxing: Special Edition on December 12 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The tripleheader, originally scheduled for November 28, will also see middleweight contenders Matt Korobov (28-3-1, 14 KOs) and Ronald Ellis (17-1-2, 11 KOs) battle in the 10-round co-main event and super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (11-0, 5 KOs) facing former world champion Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round telecast opener.

Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire was originally scheduled to take place on December 12 but was postponed after Oubaali tested positive for COVID-19.

FS1 Weights from Los Angeles
Canelo-Smith venue named

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>