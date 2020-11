FS1 Weights from Los Angeles Javier Fortuna 135 vs Antonio Lozada, Jr. 134.2

Fernando Molina 137.8 vs Jose Zaragoza 138.2

Austin Dulay 137.8 vs José Luis Gallegos 136.6

Shon Mondragon 125.4 vs Luis Valdes 123.4

Oscar Perez 143 vs Christian Marron 151.2 Venue:Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 New date for Colbert-Arboleda

