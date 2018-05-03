Boots Ennis vs. Arnaoutis June 1

On June 1, rising welterweight contender, Jaron “Boots” Ennis (19-0, 17 KOs) headlines Rising Star Promotions newly created series “Boardwalk Boxing” Round 2 taking on former world title challenger “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis (26-10-2, 13 KOs) at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Boots” comes from a fighting family with his brothers Farah and Derek “Pooh” Ennis along with trainer/father Derek “Bozy” Ennis. Turning pro on April 30th of 2016, Ennis has been very active almost fighting 10 times a year. Ennis will be scheduled to box his first 10 round bout on the Boardwalk.

“This is going to be a great night of boxing, not only for us and the fighters, but for the City of Atlantic City and the State of New Jersey” Rising Star VP Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna says during a brief interview. “Atlantic City has a HUGE history of boxing and I think it’s great that a venue like The Showboat Hotel has gone the extra mile for us to be able to continue bringing Elite Level club show boxing to this reviving city.”

The June 1st undercard is headlined by two New Jersey state title fights

Undefeated Chris “Sandman” Thomas (8-0-1) of Beachwood will be taking on Asbury Park’s Daryl “DreamKing” Bunting (3-3-1) for the New Jersey state middleweight championship.

Brick, New Jersey’s Dan Pasciolla (9-2-2) defends his State title against Vineland’s undefeated former Flordia, Marlins center fielder Quian Davis (4-0-2 2ko) for the New Jersey state heavyweight championship.

Undercard will feature Rising Star Promotions own Donald “No Love” Smith and Nahir “Woo” Albright both of Philadelphia. Afghanistan War Veteran Ernesto “Tito” Perez, Yurik “DBSBC” Mamedov, Joel De La Paz, Michael Lee and Angel Pizarro.

Tickets are available at www.RSPBoxing.com. $40 I $75 I $125