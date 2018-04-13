Big Baby not impressed by Joshua or Wilder

Photos: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (20-0-1 ,18 KOs) returns against former world title challenger Johann ‘The Reptile’ Duhaupas (37-4-0, 24 KOs) on April 28 at Barclays Center and televised live on HBO. The fight will be contested as an WBA heavyweight world title eliminator.



“I’m coming at Duhaupus like a tornado,” says Miller. “I’m not going to compare my performance against Duhaupas against anything Deontay Wilder did in their fight, I know what I’m going to do and that’s to look spectacular. It’s lights out time on April 28, plain and simple.”

“I’m ranked #3 by the WBA, WBO and IBF so I’m not on a particular track other than to fight for a world title as soon as possible, whether that’s Anthony Joshua or someone else. Eddie Hearn has made it known that the fight with Anthony Joshua is a possibility and I’d love to have that fight next after I beat Duhaupas.”



“I’m not impressed by anything Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder have done, they haven’t faced me yet and I’m going to keep knocking guys out.”

“I’m glad Tyson Fury is back but if he fights me I’m knocking him out.”



“Every opponent is tough, [Duhaupas] is probably one of the toughest in my career but I’m going to knock him out on April 28.”

“Fighting at Barclays Center is great, I can’t wait to get back there and put on a show for the hometown fans and those watching on HBO.”