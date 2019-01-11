35-year-old former two-division world champion Badou Jack hosted a media workout at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas Thursday as he prepares to take on unbeaten top contender Marcus Browne for the WBA interim light heavyweight title January 19 on the Pacquiao vs. Broner PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Badou Jack: “I feel young and like I’m still improving. I take care of my body every day. Age won’t be a problem for me, it’ll be an advantage…I’m battle-tested. I’ve been in there in tough fights. He hasn’t been tested like that, so we’ll have to see what he’s capable of when the pressure is on…this is nothing new to me. I’ve been on a lot of big cards, so this is a regular day on the job. It’s exciting as always and I can’t wait to put on a good show.”