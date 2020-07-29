With just two days until his ESPN+ main event on Friday, unbeaten Commonwealth light heavyweight titleholder “King” Lyndon Arthur (16-0, 12 KOs) has promised to knock out challenger Dec Spelman (16-3, 8 KOs).

Arthur had been scheduled for a clash against Anthony Yarde but those plans were scuppered by the lockdown and subsequent postponement of a planned April 11th card at the O2 Arena. That fight remains part of Frank Warren’s plans for later this year, but first Lyndon must overcome Spelman.

Spelman has vowed to take Lyndon’s “head off.”

The “King” isn’t worried about the threat to his crown… or his head.

“Friday it’ll be the same old story. I’ll beat him down and I’ll knock him out. Easy work. I keep hearing people say this is my hardest fight but I’m going to make it look like my easiest. Dec Spelman has never been hit as hard as he will be on Friday night.

“Forget Yarde and Buatsi. By the end of the year, I’ll be the guy you’re all talking about.”