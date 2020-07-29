Boxing is back on Showtime Saturday from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, Stephen Fulton Jr. (18-0, 8 KOs) faces Angelo Leo (19-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO junior featherweight world title.

Leo, who is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, spoke to reporters today. “This is something I’ve worked my whole life for, so my preparation has been the best I’ve ever had, both physically and mentally. This is the day I’ve been waiting for and I have to seize the opportunity.

“Floyd was in the gym with me a couple of times giving me pointers and helping work through my game plan. His wisdom combined with my trainer’s knowledge really meshed together for me. Floyd just told me to just stay calm, treat it like any other fight and do what I do best. I know the mental strength that Floyd has, and I’ve learned from it. I’ve learned from the best.

“I definitely expect to be able to hurt Fulton. He talks a lot about how he’s fought a lot of undefeated fighters, but if you look closely, he’s been hurt before. I just want to make that point clear that he’s not untouchable.”