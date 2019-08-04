WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) continued their monthly “Noche Explosiva” boxing events on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. In the main event, super welterweight prospect Roberto Arriaza (18-1, 14 KOs) scored a second round knockout over Addir Sanchez (12-21-3, 6 KOs) of Panama. Arriaza set the pace in round one pursuing a retreating Sanchez. It was more of the same in round two until a crushing left hook landed putting Sanchez down and out for the count. Moments later Sanchez was on his feet and appeared to be OK.

Rounding out the card:

Wilmer Blas (6-14-6, 1 KO) upset Kevin Trana (7-2-2, 4 KOs) split decision 6 rds flyweights

Alexander Taylor (20-25-2, 5 KOs) UD Helton Lara (16-6, 9 KOs) 6 rds bantamweights

Jose Orozco (4-1, 1 KO) UD Juan Carlos Santana (4-17-1, 3 KOs) 4 rds welterweights

Geovany Tellez (1-0-0-NC, 1 KO) vs. Claudio Hernandez (1-0-0-NC, 1 KO) NC round 3 Accidental cut Hernandez4 rds super bantamweights

Nelson Lanuz (1-0, 1 KO)TKO 2 Liber Ortiz (0-1, ) 4rds Lightweights