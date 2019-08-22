By Héctor Villarreal

The main event of the boxing card presented by Promociones Murillo at Los Bohios Alegres in Panama resulted exciting and very competitive until 2:41 of round 6. Two of the judges had Barnie Argüelles (12-9, 8 KOs) in front by a point and the other one had Rolando “Tractor” Giono (22-11, 16 KOs) by the same 48-47.



Honoring his nickname, Giono kept moving forward trying to assert powerful punches and looking for a win by KO or a close decision on the fight scheduled to 8 rounds. Suddenly, a headbutt which was immediately ruled intentional by referee Ivan Ballesteros caused a severe cut on Arguelles´ left eyebrow. Dr. Oldemar Soto was called to the ring to try to control the bleeding. He declared Argüelles unable to continue fighting, at the time the referee reiterated to the two commissioners his assessment of an intentional headbutt. Argüelles was declared the winner by DQ.

Gerardo Murillo Jr. (10-0-1, 2 Kos) stays undefeated by outpointing Jose Luis “TVMax” Calvo (3-11-3, 0 KO) after 8 rounds of action. The three judgers scored the fight 80-72.

Nataly Delgado (7-2-1, 3 Kos) won a 4 rounds split decision over Iliana Bonilla (4-4, 2 KOs).

Undefeated lightweight Ernesto “The Problem” Marin (7-0, 4 KOs) needed only one punch to

finish Jonathan Calderon (0-8) by KO in round 1.