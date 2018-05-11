ABC announces charity fund for retired fighters

The Association of Boxing Commissions (“ABC”), a Federally-mandated 501c3 tax-exempt entity whose mission is to help create rules and regulations to enhance safety, and has implemented a Retired Fighter Charitable Fund. The was created to help retired fighters who may have fallen on hard times due to mental or physical health issues related to injuries sustained while competing in combat sports. Members of the Board of Directors are voluntary and no members of the Board accepts any payments and there are no administrative or operating; 100% of donations goes directly to aid retired fighters.

Mike Mazzulli, President of the ABC and head of the Mohegan Department of Athletics, elaborated on the new charity, “This charity is an important step to give back to those who have given so much to the combative sports. We are looking forward to issuing gifts to those combatants who have given their all to the sport.”

Support for the Retired Fighter Charitable Fund can be through cash donations, goods, and services, or sponsorship of an event. The Association of Boxing Commissions is currently looking for corporate partners to help us to extend our reach to as many athletes as possible. All interested parties can contact the Retired Fighters Fund via email (donate@abcboxing.com).

Qualified athletes or their representatives can submit an application for a gift to help with medical and/or living expenses during a challenging time. The charity never makes payments to the athlete directly, but to the debtor or guardian on the athlete’s behalf. The deadline for applications for an award is June 30th, 2018, with awards being announced at the ABC Annual Conference on July 30th, 2018.

The ABC Charitable Board is comprised of seven members with the requirement that three be from actively participating member of the ABC. Members include Michael Mazzulli (Mohegan), Joe Walsh (Iowa), Daniel Gustafson (Oneida Indian Nation), Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey boxing judge “Big John” John McCarthy (MMA referee and trainer), Lydia Robertson (AR), Brian Dunn (Nebraska), and John English (NH).

More information on how to apply for grants is available on the ABC website at http://www.abcboxing.com/fighter-fund.