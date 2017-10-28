October 28, 2017

Yafai retains WBA superfly belt

WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai (23-0, 14 KOs) successfully defended his title with a hard-fought twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Sho Ishida (24-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Scores were 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112.

Former Olympian star Katie Taylor (7-0, 4 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Anahi Sanchez (17-3, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Female lightweight title. Taylor dropped Sanchez in round two, but had to go the full ten to secure a 99-90 win on all three cards. Only Taylor was eligible to win the belt as Sanchez failed to make weight.

British light heavyweight beltholder Frank Buglioni (21-2-1, 15 KOs) outscored previously unbeaten Craig Richards (10-1, 4 KOs) over twelve rounds by scores of 117-111, 117-111 and 116-113.

Other Results:
Joshua Buatsi W6 Saidou Sall (light heavyweight)
Lawrence Okolie KO3 Adam Williams (cruiserweight)

Whyte beats Helenius in snoozer
Joshua a 40:1 favorite to retain titles
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.