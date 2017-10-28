Yafai retains WBA superfly belt

WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai (23-0, 14 KOs) successfully defended his title with a hard-fought twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Sho Ishida (24-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Scores were 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112.

Former Olympian star Katie Taylor (7-0, 4 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Anahi Sanchez (17-3, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Female lightweight title. Taylor dropped Sanchez in round two, but had to go the full ten to secure a 99-90 win on all three cards. Only Taylor was eligible to win the belt as Sanchez failed to make weight.

British light heavyweight beltholder Frank Buglioni (21-2-1, 15 KOs) outscored previously unbeaten Craig Richards (10-1, 4 KOs) over twelve rounds by scores of 117-111, 117-111 and 116-113.

Other Results:

Joshua Buatsi W6 Saidou Sall (light heavyweight)

Lawrence Okolie KO3 Adam Williams (cruiserweight)