October 25, 2017

WBSS: Brant-Braehmer Final Presser

Super middleweights Rob Brant (22-0, 15 KOs) and Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) went head-to-head at the final press conference before their Ali Trophy quarter-final clash on Friday in Schwerin, Germany.

“Juergen has done it all, seen it all, but he hasn’t fought me,” said 27-year-old Brant. “I am very confident that I will win on Friday. I have to be sharp mentally, but I feel in better shape than ever in every way. I know it’s a cliché to say that, but on Friday the crowd and the world will see what I am talking about.”

Brant has been oozing confidence in the built up for the fight, but hometown hero and former two-time world champion Braehmer says his ready to make a final statement at a late stage in his career.

“I feel good, top motivated,” said 39-year-old Braehmer. “I am not underestimating Brant, but I am in this tournament to win it. At the age of 39, this is my last chance to achieve something big, and I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity. I can’t wait for Friday!”

“We have worked on Rob’s physical strength because he is the smaller guy moving up,” said Rob’s coach, Derrick James. “Juergen is a physically strong fighter, an intelligent fighter. This is the clash of ages and I feel that the younger will be victorious. I will be a really good fight.”

