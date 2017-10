By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Paraguay 140 pounder, Carlos Manuel Portillo (19-0-0) scored upset third round stoppage of WBA#3 Czar Amonsot (34-4-3) at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia Friday. Amonsot was dropped in round three and the referee crowned Portillo at 2.41.

Dempsey McKean (11-0-0) stopped Willie Nasio (10-3-0) in round six of scheduled ten round bout for the vacant Australian heavyweight crown. McKean dropped Nasio and was crowned the champion at 0.51.