November 27, 2017

Matthysse, Linares headline HBO twinbill

Two of the world’s most exciting fighters, Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) and Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs), will kick off the 2018 boxing year with a bang as they compete in separate world championship bouts on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. This special double main event will be televised live on HBO.

Matthysse will face Tewa Kiram (38-0. 28 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the vacant WBA “regular” welterweight world championship. Linares will defend his WBA lightweight title against Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs).

