Lomachenko Team throws shade on Garcia

WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia’s win over Adrien Broner didn’t impress WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, his manager Egis Klimas or his promoter Todd duBoef of Top Rank. Here’s what they had to say…

Vasyl Lomachenko: His trainer Robert Garcia mentioned that Mikey is a fighter A-Class. I hadn’t seen anything during that bout that showed me he was a Class-A outstanding fighter. Yes, he won the fight. Yes, he did everything to win the fight, what he needed to be, but I haven’t seen anything outstanding and I haven’t seen him being an A-Class fighter.

Egis Klimas: I think we are in a different grade. I would love to fight Mikey Garcia. It would give a big name to Vasyl…

Todd duBoef: I don’t even think it’s a big name (laughing) I saw the fight, believe it or not. I didn’t think it was an incredible performance. He outpointed Broner. I didn’t think it was a scintillating fight. I thought he won the fight clearly. I wasn’t thinking ‘Oh my God, the masses are clamoring to see him. I am being honest with you. I think he had a nice fight. He fought well. Broner wasn’t throwing a lot of punches and Mikey did a good job, but a big name? A big name is Mikey Garcia now? I don’t see that.

