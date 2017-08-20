Indongo: I lost to clearly one of the best

By Bill Green

Julius Indongo: This is part of the sport. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. The knockout came unexpected. My plan was to start off slow and pick up the pace. Maybe it wasn’t the right plan. I didn’t lose to just anyone. I lost to clearly one of the best. I will be back.

Promoter Eddie Hearn: Julius has had an amazing year. He is the type of person and fighter that will come back from this loss.

[Will he return this year or take some time off?] Everyone will have a say in this decision. He has been in the U.S. for three weeks away from family. He may take some time off, but I assure you he will rebound.