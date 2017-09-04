Horn-Pacquiao, Horn-Mundine Updates

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao has not ruled out a rematch with WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn BUT Pacman wants the fight in the Philippines. “It will not push through there in Australia, but we are bringing the fight here in the Philippines,” Pacquiao said on radio station DZBB, adding negotiations were ongoing. “This will be good for our country’s tourism.”

Meanwhile, former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine, the all-time pay-per-view sales king in Australia, has also called out Horn. “The Man” stated on Twitter, “Y’all wanna see it ?? I’ll show y’all he ain’t what they say !! I’ll hit him with more combinations than a bank.” Mundine said on his Facebook page he would fight Horn at 154 pounds.