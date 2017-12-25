Fighter of the Year: Vasyl Lomachenko

Three one-sided world title defenses. And all three times discouraged opponents were pulled out of the fight to avoid further punishment. WBO junior lightweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko separated himself from the pack in 2017 to not only win Fightnews.com®

Fighter of the Year honors, but also to make a strong argument for the #1 position in the P4P rankings.

Lomachenko. In April, Loma stopped WBA featherweight champion Jason Sosa after nine rounds. In August, he returned to halt Miguel Marriaga after seven rounds. And finally, in a December showdown between two two-time Olympic gold medalists, Lomachenko dominated Guillermo Rigondeaux forcing the highly regarded Rigo to quit after six rounds.

Lomachenko beat out Terence Crawford and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who both went 2-0 in 2017.

WBC/WBO junior welterweight champion Crawford had wins over Felix Diaz in May, and then unified the 140lb division with a spectacular KO over WBA/IBF champion Julius Indongo in August. He later relinquished the belts to move up to welterweight.

Srisaket scored a controversial majority decision over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in March to win the WBC 115lb belt, then after an immediate rematch was ordered, Srisaket brutally knocked out Chocolatito in September.