Bivol to make next defense in the USA

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s next fight will take place in the United States. World of Boxing is working with HBO Executive Vice President Peter Nelson to pick a date for Bivol’s second title defense.

“In the first quarter of next year, we plan to organize a fight for Dmitry Bivol in the USA,” stated Andrey Ryabinsky of World of Boxing. “We hope that we will be able to negotiate a deal with one of the top opponents in the division. Dmitry is ready to fight the best and has been asking for a top-rated opponent.”

World of Boxing will partner with Main Events for the event.