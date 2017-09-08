Benavidez beats Gavril for WBC 168lb title

In a clash for the vacant super middleweight world title, 20-year-old David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez became the youngest super middleweight champion in history and the youngest reigning boxing world champion in the sport today. Benavidez (19-0, 17 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Ronald “The Thrill” Gavril (18-2, 14 KOs) on Friday night at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. In a tough and gritty fight, Benavidez survived a twelfth round knockdown to prevail by scores of 116-111, 117-111. Gavril was up 116-111 on the third card.

A super middleweight clash between J’Leon Love (23-1-1, 13 KOs) and Abie Han (26-3-1, 16 KOs) ended in a technical draw. After Han was cut but a head clash, the bout went to the scorecards. Judges had it 79-73 Love, 76-76, 76-76.

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (16-0, 10 KOs) scored a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over late sub Andrew Hernandez (19-7-1, 9 KOs).