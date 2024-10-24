Twins Andrey (1-0) and Ari Bonilla (1-0, 1 KO) of Mexico return to the ring December 6 after both were successful in their profesional debuts this past September. Each will be featured in 10 round bouts against TBAs defending their WBA and WBC regional titles they each won in their pro debuts. Andrey is world ranked #15 at 118 by the WBA, and Ari #10 by the WBA at 115.

The pair combined to make history with each debuting in 10 round bouts and winning their titles. Kris Lawrence (The Heavyweight Factory) will promote the event which will be at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida.

Prior to debuting the duo signed with Lawrence in association with Leon Margules and Luis de Cubas Sr. (Warriors Boxing). The highly decorated amateur 19-year-olds showed their class in their pro debuts against much more experienced seasoned professionals in route to their victories.

Rounding out the card will be world ranked Yosdiel Napoles, Montaser Aboughaly, Jessy Cruz, Alexander Hernandez, Ed Paredes, Aaron Aponte, Peter Green, and Gasvonne Bess in seperate bouts.