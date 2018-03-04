Wilder: I showed I was a true champion tonight

Following his successful heavyweight title defense at Barclays Center, an emotional Deontay Wilder spoke to SHOWTIME Sports reporter Jim Gray about the most difficult fight of his career.



“A true champion always finds a way to come back and that’s what I did tonight,” said Wilder. “Luis Ortiz is definitely a crafty guy. He put up a great fight. We knew we had to wear him down. I showed everyone I can take a punch. He was hitting me with those furious punches but they didn’t have sting on them. He was throwing combos that knocked me off balance. I just had to get my range back and my fundamentals back. And I was able to do that. I showed I was a true champion tonight.”