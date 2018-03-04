Luis Ortiz: I almost had him

A proud but disappointed Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, who was on the brink of a sensational seventh round stoppage of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder before the bell rang, spoke to SHOWTIME Sports reporter Jim Gray following the fight.



“It was a great fight and I performed well,” Ortiz said. “I thought I was up on the scorecard going into the tenth round, but it’s heavyweight boxing and you never know what’s going to happen. I almost had him and I think I would’ve if there were a few more seconds in the round.”