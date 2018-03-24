Whyte-Browne collide on HBO

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte (22-1, 16 KOs) has no intention of letting Lucas Browne (25-0, 22 KOs) derail his path to world title glory when they clash at The O2 tonight, live on HBO and Sky Sports. Whyte defends the WBC silver title he won against Robert Helenius in October, landing the number one spot in the WBC into the bargain.



“I should be mandatory challenger in maybe two or three governing bodies because I’m highly ranked in all of them and Lucas is a good name to have a win over,” says Whyte, whose only loss was against Anthony Joshua.