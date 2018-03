Below are the betting odds for tonight’s major fights. Which underdog has the best chance to spring an upset?

Dillian Whyte -400 vs. Lucas Browne +300

(WBC silver heavyweight title)

Tyron Zeuge -900 vs. Isaac Ekpo +500

(WBA super middleweight title)

Arsen Goulamirian -187 vs. Ryad Merhy +137

(WBA cruiserweight title)

Michel Soro -2000 vs. John Vera +800

(WBA interim super welterweight title)